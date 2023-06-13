Letter: Trump has left American numb

To the editor: Donald Trump has us numb.
Allegedly stealing top U.S. secrets to presumably grift the next Ukraine? This elicits a bipartisan stifled yawn coast to coast. A few Dems squeak weakly. We know the routine.
The national press, television news, social media and our pols all set the tone: This is just some more news — more news swill to ignore.
The impact of this security breach worldwide? Don't ask Republicans on foreign relation committees. Awkward.
Have all the grownups died? William F. Buckley? Hunter Thompson? Nixon would ask "Who?"
Where is the "have you no decency, sir" moment?
That Democrats and independents and Republicans aren't enraged over these charges tells us Don's drugs work bigly. We are numb.
Offshore allies are less sanguine, and our spooks spooked.
Go to sleep. It will be fine.
Good luck.
Bruce H. Alexander, Hinsdale