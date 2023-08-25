Letter: Trump is a celebrity that doesn't seem to care all that much for his devotees

To the editor: The obvious fact is that Donald Trump's major selling card was (and unfortunately still is) his "celebrity " status.
Such personages quite often end up with a devoted following of fans that idolize him or her. In the case of Trump, it is unfortunately a rather large group that will support him no matter what. In their eyes, for the reason of their own sense of their own impoverished lives, they enjoy their sense of identification with him. And he is fully conversant with how to fool them with his various false appeals to their devotion to him.
In my view, it is about time Trump's manipulation is recognized and somehow dealt with by appealing more directly to his following, by exposing them to the truth: that he doesn't care about them, and he is only for himself.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox