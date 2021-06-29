To the editor: No one is “above the law” — oh, yeah? Let’s hope so.
The Minnesota police officer who killed George Floyd got 22 years in the slammer — certainly most welcome news, considering the fact that the police tend to be legally protected as much as possible.
But how about former President Donald Trump? His tendency to get off scot-free by putting his loyal henchmen and perhaps even his family members (who do all of his illegal dirty work) under the bus is his psychopathic tactic. And right now his narcissistic arrogance is on current, almost daily news as he raises money for yet another psychotic delusion of another term.
With less than due respect for his deluded followers, I hope and trust that the majority of American voters will finally see the light. Trump is a menace, and while not as direct a killer as was Derek Chauvin, in my book Trump was and is far worse.
While there may be no precedent for a former U.S. president being imprisoned for for a variety of crimes — there are many precedents for leaders in other countries, including famously the case of Napoleon — then have Trump be the first.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox