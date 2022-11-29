To the editor: With Donald Trump's announcement of his intention of running again for president (during which even his true supporters were bored to death and tried to leave early only to find they were locked in and unable to leave), he announced his new mantra: "Make America Great and Glorious Again."
I figure it's another ploy to make more money off of his cult by way of having them buy new merchandise with the new and improved MAGAGA slogan. Just figure new hats, new shirts, new flags. I bet he'll make millions off of those poor saps.
Jamie Larkin, Washington