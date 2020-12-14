Trump proves our democracy is fragile
To the editor:
Our president continues to undermine the most basic institutions of our country. He promotes ridiculous conspiracy theories in an attempt to invalidate the will of the people in this year’s election. Dead people are voting. They found thousands of ballots under a rock. Our voting systems were originally designed by friends of Hugo Chavez in Venezuela. Really? Hugo Chavez died in 2013. How are any of these things even possible?
Donald Trump is clearly a huge egotist with a sever personality disorder. In any event, I think the current advice I would give is to ignore him. He is no longer relevant. Our democracy is stronger than Trump’s ego. It will take years, possibly decades, to recover fully from his four years of attacking the foundations of our society.
It only took Hitler six months to destroy Germany’s democratic republic in 1934 and become the most dangerous tyrant in modern history.
The lesson we should all learn is that our democracy is fragile. That’s the very nature of democracy. But, in spite of Trump, ours will survive and be stronger in the long run.
Leon Serra, Pittsfield