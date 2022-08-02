To the editor: As of July 26, several news outlets have reported that 884 individuals have had criminal charges brought against them as a result of actions they took during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our nation's Capitol.
More than half of these individuals have been charged with at least one felony and 218 have been sentenced.
And yet Donald Trump, the man directly responsible (as extensive evidence has shown) for creating, fomenting and ultimately doing nothing to stop the toxic and dangerous atmosphere that led to the murderous mayhem many of us witnessed on Jan. 6, continues to live without restrictions in the lap of luxury, all while traveling the country holding rallies during which he promotes the "big lie" and hinting to his supporters he will run for president in 2024.
I understand that an attorney general appointed by the opposing party charging a former president with criminal misconduct before a midterm election could be seen as partisan politics at its worst. Nevertheless, if we are to believe and trust in the words authored by Francis Bellamy and taught to us as children to recite with our hand over our heart, that there shall be "liberty and justice for all," no one, including a former president, should ever be above the law.
The individuals who heard Mr. Trump implore them "to fight like hell" as a call to action to bring violence to the seat of our democracy have had their lives forever changed, and not for the good. It is only just that Mr. Trump be held responsible for his role in causing that violence. Indeed, as we are a nation of laws and not men, it is vital to have "justice for all," not merely justice for some.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield