Trump should pay for hurt he caused to migrant children
To the editor: Taxpayers should not pay for the trauma of the children suffering the consequences of former President Donald Trump’s orders to remove them from from their parent’s care and placed in concentration-camp-like setting.
I’m addressing all U.S. lawyers to set up a class-action suit against Trump to make him responsible for his actions. The penalty should be that he give these children health care coverage for their mental and physical health issues that his activities caused.
I’m hoping that all of the lawyers who feel the same way about Trump’s actions that made our country look like Adolf Hitler had returned from the dead. Respect for our nation was seriously affected. I felt that as we all did.
What kind of president would do such a horrible thing that separated children from their parents?
Can the lawyers set up the way for the parents to contact you to get onto your list of affected children?
Gizella Doyle, Dalton