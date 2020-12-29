Trump should take his enablers with him when he leaves
To the editor: Will someone please inform Donald Trump that the GOP did not win the presidential election, and therefore he will no longer be president?
He needs to gather around him the White House staff and cabinet (all “yes” people) and move out and move on. And as they go, take with them the bloom of spineless jellyfish-like creatures that slosh around the Senate and the House and give undying support. They know that to show any kind of dissent would mean they lose the endorsement of the party.
Collectively the harm they are inflicting on the party and America in the eyes of the world is fast approaching irreversible. Anyone who has ever voted for Trump or who is considering voting for him in the future should read the life of Adolf Hitler.
Keith Sharp, Washington