Trump voters are not ‘disenfranchised’
To the editor: A letter to the editor on Feb. 17 repeats the accusation current among Trump followers that the last election and the impeachment trial were plots to “disenfranchise 74 million Americans.”
My question is: How were these Republican voters disenfranchised? Their votes were all counted, and should Trump run in 2024, he will be on the ballot again. If he does not succeed in the Republican primaries, ardent supporters during the national election will be able to write his name onto their ballots. Where in all this is the disenfranchisement?
I myself hope that Trump disappears from the scene forever, but my horror of him is based not, as Trump supporters insist, on what the media has presented but on what I saw during one of the first campaign rallies that he led. A supporter was holding a large sign reading “Hang the B---h.” Did Trump condemn such blatant incitement to violence? No, of course not. He smiled at it approvingly.
I remember thinking that this was something new and horrible in recent American politics, and nothing that he has done or said since then has changed my mind. It is not what the media has said; it is what has come out of his own mouth that has inspired my feelings of horror.
The slogan on every red Trump hat, “Make America Great Again,” is worth looking at. After four years, how has he made America great again? He has insulted our friends and allies, professed love for brutal dictators, and made threats the language of politics. Disregarding science and the existential threat of a warming planet, he has made not competence but fawning loyalty to him the requisites for achieving positions of power and influence.
The country is more divided than it has been since the war between the states. To crown it all, we saw the Trump mob invade the Capitol, vandalize it, wound and kill officers and threaten to murder Pence and anyone whom they considered Trump’s enemy. Who can forget the sight of the noose brought to hang Pence? If this is greatness ...
Steffi L. Fletcher, Stockbridge