Letter: Trump's actions create dark days for America

To the editor: Donald Trump is so full of himself that he underestimates the ability of Americans to see through his phony rhetoric.
He thinks by calling his latest indictment a witch hunt that Americans will overlook the evidence that he committed the federal crimes he's charged with. His refusal to give back highly confidential government documents after being given more chances to do so than he deserved is why the charges were brought against him. He alone created the dark day for America. Only fools would defend his actions. He put the lives of many at potential risk and weakened the trust of our allies.
Donald Trump has a knack for creating dark days for America. The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was one of America's darkest days. It must never be forgotten. Donald Trump failed to carry out his presidential duties on Jan. 6. He failed the American people. He remained silent as the insurrection unfolded. He decided instead to view on TV the carnage that took place at the Capitol Building. It wasn't until much later in the day after blood had been shed that he addressed the country. Americans must never forget the message he conveyed to the perpetrators of the violence. He told them he loved them and that it was time to go home. Many of those perpetrators are now serving time in prison while he roams about the country spreading more untruths and decrying the institutions our democracy relies upon to ensure justice and to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens.
Donald Trump's actions confirm he is not fit to run for any government office. Let's hope the Republicans have the courage to face this reality and find a candidate worthy to represent their party.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield