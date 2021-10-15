To the editor: In the Oct. 8 Eagle, the articles "Report details Trump's bid to undo election results" and "Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe" let readers know that the former president continues his efforts to hide from Congress, the Department of Justice and the American public evidence of his actions and actions of public servants caught in the vice between his wishes and their oath to the Constitution.
The Supreme Court decision in U.S. v. Nixon made it clear that a sitting president is entitled to “utmost deference” for acts undertaken as part of his Article 2 functions; other acts are not entitled to the same “utmost deference.” There is no Article 2 requirement that a president seek reelection. Acts, conversations and strategizing for the campaign performed to aid reelection or documents and conversations concerning the election/campaign are not within the president's Article 2 duties and thus should have less claim to executive privilege.
Article 2 requires the president “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” Assertion of executive privilege is at its highest when military or diplomatic secrets would be disclosed and arguably at its lowest when a coordinate branch of government (e.g., Congress or a House thereof) seeks to determine whether acts previously performed by the president or those in his inner circle conflict with faithful execution of the laws.
It can be argued that the plan to appoint a new deputy attorney general who would throw the election into the House is not faithful execution of the laws which call for public participation via voting with congressional fall back in limited circumstances and never when a candidate prefers that Congress rather than the people appoint the president. Strong argument can be made that executive privilege runs not to the person but to the office, and thus a sitting president's determination that a former president is not entitled to keep some materials secret after he leaves office should weigh heavily on the question of whether that material is privileged.
U.S. v. Nixon shows that the claim of privilege is weaker (because of "due process" concerns) when applied to criminal proceedings than when applied in other circumstances. Raising the privilege question could cause the Department of Justice to initiate a criminal investigation into the former president’s conduct during the campaign, thereby diluting the power of the executive privilege he seeks to hide behind.
Carl F. Goodman, Becket