To the editor: In response to a second letter deflecting Republican responsibility for the insurrection and the claim "the democrats/left media fabricated an intentionally inflammatory narrative" ("Letter: I believe the left is lying about Jan. 6," Eagle, April 15) may I remind the writer that continued attempts at gaslighting those of us that believe what we saw with our own eyes and were witnesses to the violent assault on the Capitol have once again insulted us.
We watched as the Capitol and Washington, D.C., police officers were seriously injured with their own equipment as it was ripped from them and used against them as weapons. We watched as the stolen police equipment was used as battering rams to illegally enter and do great damage to our Capitol. We watched this violent attack in real time with our own eyes. He would have us disbelieve what we witnessed? Yes, the “self-respecting” insurrectionists’ did show up carrying “flags” and poles. Some of them had the flag of the United States of America, our most sacred symbol attached to the end of that pole. We watched as they used their “flags” as dangerous, potentially lethal weapons. We watched in horror as the insurrectionists attacked innocent Americans with their “flags” causing serious and life-altering injury. The shame and responsibility of the insurrection will forever rest squarely on the ex-president and sadly with those that still cling to the big lie as an excuse for their refusal to come to terms with the truth.
We should always give grieving families our respect and help them in their grief. To callously recite the cause of death of those they lost to make a misguided political point only serves to diminish the lives of their loved ones and shows a lack of compassion and disregard for the grief stricken families.
The distinguished Naunihal Singh of the U.S. Naval War College and author of "Seizing Power: The Strategic Logic of Military Coups" wrote that the attack on the Capitol was "an insurrection, a violent uprising against the government and sedition.” There are now two published investigative reports released by the Capitol Police Department Inspector General, General Michael Bolton. There will be a third report released on April 30. The Wikipedia page of the Capitol insurrection is a good fact finding resource there you can find links to published investigations, firsthand witness testimony and hours of video that confirms this was clearly an insurrection incited by the ex-president.
Holly Turner, Windsor
The writer is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.