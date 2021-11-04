To the editor: Trumpism is fueled by grievance, not by logic.
The "Trump won” fantasy defies all logic. Examples of rigged elections in sham democracies throughout the world abound, but examples where the non-incumbent pulls off “the steal” are all but nonexistent. The U.S. is not a sham democracy — not to those who lost to our first 45 presidents and did so with dignity, putting country first. If Donald Trump had the class to stop lying, those who died as a result of the Jan. 6 insurrection would still be alive.
As president for four years, Trump bore much responsibility for national elections to be fair and just. He had all the levers of authority at his disposal. If it were true that Joe Biden managed to steal the election, what does that say about Trump’s competence? If he couldn’t protect the country from a “big steal” by a challenger with zero authority, how could he claim to protect us from “enemies foreign and domestic”?
Trump did hire a lifelong Republican, Christopher Krebs, to ensure that the 2020 election was fair and secure. Biden won. Krebs declared that the election was one of the fairest ever, pointing out that paper ballots verified the machine counts everywhere. Within 48 hours, Trump fired Krebs. Trump took his case to the courts where he lost every time, even with judges he had appointed.
Throughout the country, Trump’s name appeared at the top of the same ballots on which Republicans made gains in the U.S. House and in the majority of state elections. With the November results, the Republicans held a majority in the U.S. Senate until the January run-off in Georgia. How was it that the Biden Campaign and election officials, many of whom were Republican, would have been able to tamper with the presidential choice line on the ballot, but not on any of the other choice lines, especially on those where Republicans won?
Casting a fraudulent vote is a felony that risks prison time. How many would risk prison time to make one illegal vote? How many election officials would risk corrupting an election knowing that audits and recounts would expose a felonious act? With all our federal and state law enforcement capabilities, wouldn’t such felonies have been uncovered by now?
The MAGA movement has triggered strong feelings and emotions. Too bad it hasn’t inspired reasoned thought in pursuit of truth.
Jim Ciullo, Pittsfield