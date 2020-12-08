Trump’s departure will be a holiday gift
To the editor:
So here we are with Trump ramping up his beyond bizarre claims of countrywide voter fraud, backed up by Republicans showing their profiles in cowardice with not one iota of any truth to any of these accusations.
I can’t even imagine how if this were the Democrats denying the will of the American voters who overwhelmingly voted him out of office who had done this in 2016 that the so-called law-and-order Republicans would be apoplectic out of their minds. Now he is egging on all those who believe every one of the lying tweets he and Fox News spew hourly. He does not care at all what chaos he is creating.
He cares only about himself. Living proof is the way he tosses out any sane person that tries to explain to him that he is a president not a dictator. Most of his A team has left or been fired since he took office. He only hears from yes men. I truly believe that his only goal is to do anything, including causing widespread chaos and civil unrest, just to make it as difficult as he can for President-elect Joe Biden when he takes over the White House. He and his minions in the White House are going to sabotage everything they can before they leave.
I have seen some poor losers in my life, but he is beyond any loser in history. Every transition in history has been done with respect, regardless of which party is coming in or going out. That is the American way. Now he is putting America’s democracy in peril because he is an extreme narcissist. He is getting rid of high-level security officials because they wouldn’t bow down to him. That so few Republicans find this alarming is beyond belief. Last I knew, Republicans were all about keeping this country safe. How low will these lemmings go?
Trump never once acted presidential. His handling of the COVID crisis is criminal. He never had any concern, compassion or empathy of what was decimating the entire country because he only cared about his being reelected, leading the country by denying science. And now it’s only getting worse now that he lost. He is now out to destroy the country that did not reelect him.
All I want for Christmas is for Trump to go away.
Jamie Larkin, Washington