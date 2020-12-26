Trump’s fans overlook the damage done
To the editor: There have been letters lately bemoaning the Eagle’s “negative” coverage of President Donald Trump, claiming that The Eagle has not properly lauded his many accomplishments. Let me quote George Packer of The Atlantic:
“America under Trump became less free, less equal, more divided, more alone, deeper in debt, swampier, dirtier, meaner, sicker and deader. It also became more delusional. No number from Trump’s years in power will be more lastingly destructive than his 25,000 false or misleading statements. Super-spread by social media and cable news, they contaminated the minds of tens of millions of people. Trump’s lies will linger for years, poisoning the atmosphere like radioactive dust.”
Trump has done nothing with his office except enrich himself and his friends. If you’re a friend of Trump, good for you. I’m not. The country is lucky to still be here.
Nick Hubacker, Pittsfield