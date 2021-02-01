Trump’s farewell lies
To the editor: On his final morning as president, Donald Trump gave a farewell speech before flying off to Florida and civilian life.
The speech was full of lies, self-serving exaggerations and plenty of the usual incomprehensible word salad. As expected, he touted his accomplishments in office with meaningless statements like “what we’ve done has been amazing by any standard,” “We’ve protected our beautiful vets” and “you’ll see the numbers skyrocketing downwards.” He trotted out standard untruths like “we passed the biggest tax cut in the history of the U.S. by far” and “we completely rebuilt the military.”
Notably, Trump returned again and again to the idea that he and his administration had worked as hard as humanly possible in service to the country. “We left it all on the field, as the athletes say. You can’t work harder than we did.” Even his family “could have had a much easier life, but you have no idea how hard this family worked.”
Is this true? Trump spent almost one full year of his four-year term at his own golf resorts, at a cost to the taxpayers of over $15 million. He was known for his extensive scheduling of “executive time,” which was mostly for watching FOX news on TV. After the election his schedule was almost completely blank except for handing out pardons to convicted felons and Medals of Freedom to people who didn’t deserve them. The only thing he did work hard on was trying to get the election overturned by any means possible. In fact, a case could be made that Trump worked the least hard of any president in the last 100 years. He wouldn’t look at his daily intelligence briefings unless they had pictures and stories about him. He started campaigning for reelection as soon as he was in office and never stopped.
Certainly he will be around to tell us more lies in the future, but it’s worth noting that his final lie in office was that he worked as hard as anyone could and left it all on the field. How fitting that he ended his reign with a lie as big as the one he offered up in August 2015: “I’m going to surround myself only with the best and most serious people.”
What a joke.
Paul Kolderie, Hoosick, N.Y.