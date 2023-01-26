Letter: Trump's impunity and equal justice can't co-exist

To the editor: When I read about those Trump fanatics who stormed our nation's Capitol and put the lives of our U.S. senators and representatives in danger, I am pleased that our judicial system is working.
These people will be serving jail time for their seditious conspiracy propaganda. But then I realize that these people were only Trump's foot soldiers — those uninformed people who did what Trump wanted them to do. Trump himself wanted to go to the Capitol to support his backers, but the Secret Service brought him back to the White House, much to Trump's objections and his trying to take over the vehicle.
So, what is my point? Why is Trump not on trial for instigating the riot in the first place?
Oh, he has a lot of money and the best lawyers, so while his enthusiastic followers are in jail cells, he continues to live the lavish lifestyle at Mar-a-Lago.
Thus, I'll conclude: Is that equal justice under the law?
Neil Norman McLeod, Clarksburg