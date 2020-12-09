Trump’s narcissism thrives, but democracy survives
To the editor:
The good news is that democracy will survive, thanks to the large turnout and rock-solid, hard-working teams of dedicated voting advocates across the states, who are owed our large gratitude.
Yes, I for one now have full faith in our democracy. Despite the incredibly large number of our fellow citizens who seem continually to support our manifestly pathological president. His frantic, irrational behavior and stubborn failed legal challenges since the election should speak for themselves. And the fact that while denying Biden’s victory he has by now accumulated over $200 million for his most doubtful running in the next election (with some 60 percent going to the spineless Republican Party, with the rest into his own pockets) speaks volumes for his sociopathic component of his glaring narcissism and his equation of money with power.
The idea of “failure” in any area of life is anathema to him; only money might somehow serve psychologically as a substitute. And it is most likely doubtful whether he has more cash than he already owns or will continually have to spend for lawyers these and future days to come.
Leo Goldberger, Lenox