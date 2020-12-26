Trump’s presidency endangered our nation
To the editor: As a person who has made it close to completing eight decades on this earth, I need to express my concerns for this country.
I’ve marched, protested, rallied and wrote letters against the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, assassinations and many other atrocities happening throughout my life. Our government has wasted trillions of dollars on senseless violent encounters with no positive outcomes. The saddest part is the loss of brave soldiers and the deaths of many innocent people.
This brings me to the next incredible injustice we are asked to face. Donald Trump, one of the most selfish, cruel and vindictive presidents, is AWOL from his sworn duties. We have been facing the pandemic, job loss, hunger, homelessness and the hacking of our institutions, including our nuclear arsenal.
President-elect Joe Biden has implied that he will probably give Trump a pass on all crimes. I think that decision is terrible and we will all pay a big price. Why do we say a president is above American laws? There should be accountability for those chosen to occupy the Oval Office.
Otherwise we can look forward to more dysfunctional, crime-ridden government as far as the eye can see. By the way, I’m a Democrat.
Judy Artioli, Lenox