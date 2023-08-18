Letter: Trump's shameful legacy is a potential threat to democracy

To the editor: Trump loyalists need to wake up before America turns into an autocracy.
The MAGA movement is a giant farce. Trump vowed to make America great again but never achieved that goal. Trump loyalists were convinced he would. They believed he would right the wrongs of Washington politics. By the time Trump left office, America was not great. America's democracy was dramatically weakened.
Donald Trump left behind a shameful legacy. Trump misled Americans on the severity of COVID resulting in millions of needless deaths; he never finished building the border wall, and Mexico never paid a cent for the work that was done on it; Trump failed to accept defeat in the 2020 presidential election and sowed seeds of doubt in America's electoral process; Trump invited loyalists to a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and then told them to march to the Capitol hoping they would be able to block the peaceful transfer of power; worst of all, Trump failed to carry out his presidential duties by not taking immediate steps to halt the insurrection that led to death and injury of many Americans that day.
Trump denies any wrongdoing. In fact, he continues to lie about the 2020 election results. Trump still takes money from loyal supporters to pay for his legal fees. Three out of the four indictments he now faces involve criminal and treasonous actions he allegedly committed while serving as president. For these reasons, it is astounding to think that anyone would support him as a worthy candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
It will be crucial for voters who wish to maintain America's democracy to cast their vote for a presidential candidate who embraces democratic ideals. Donald Trump does not embrace democratic ideals. He embraces the leadership ideals of Putin, Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping. These are his heroes. Trump adores them because they rule with an iron hand. In their countries, any citizen or government appointed official who doesn't adhere to their dictates is either imprisoned or eliminated.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield