Letter: Trustees of Reservations restoring and digitizing 3 of Col. John Ashley's account books

To the editor: It was welcoming news to hear that the Trustees of Reservations has received, is restoring and digitizing three of Col. John Ashley's account books.
They are a welcome adjunct to the 10 that are available at the Mark Dewey Research Center of the Sheffield Historical Society. In addition to the colonel's accounts, we also have, beginning in 1761, his real and personal estate tax records plus several account books of later Ashleys, in particular those of William who assumed much of the family's businesses into the 19th century.
Our Ashley records have made significant contributions to a current Historical Society project: researching the Black families of Sheffield from Elizabeth Freeman through World War I. At present, the project has consultants, researchers and participants from Westfield State University, Salisbury School plus descendants of the town's Black community from Boston, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Va., in addition to local participants.
If any of your readers have relevant artifacts, photographs, stories or family history to share, we would appreciate your participation in our project. Our database of more than 20,000 descendants of Black families of the tri-state area is available for use during our regular hours, Monday and Friday from 1:30 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Email mdrc@sheffieldhistory.org for details.
James Miller, Sheffield
The writer is the archivist for the Sheffield Historical Society.