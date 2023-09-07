Letter: TV goes to the dogs — in a good way

To the editor: My husband Tim and I have been enjoying a TV series called “The Dog House.”
It’s about the comings and goings at Woodgreen Animal Shelter in Cambridgeshire, England. Each episode features three households who visit the center in search of a dog to adopt. During the initial pet-seeking interview, family members talk about why they want a dog and share a bit about their home lifestyle. The interviewers scurry off to their computers to find the best fit available for the preferred dog demographics. At the end, they show the outcomes in a segment titled “Some time later.”
As Tim observed, the show is more about people than dogs. You’ll hear distress calls from people who need to rehome their pets, and you’ll see how the center attends to strays and drop-offs, providing medical attention, a comfortable shelter and daily routines. The team of behavioral and training specialists and experienced animal handlers help each pet recover and prepare to join a family.
Tim says the show reminds him of a lady who pioneered dog whispering on a TV show, well before Cesar Milan. She was known for writing books about dog behavior too, like "No Bad Dogs." Her signature call to the dogs was “walkies.”
Turns out that was Barbara Woodhouse, who looks like the Julia Child of dogs. Her BBC series aired in the 1980s when she was in her 70s. Does anyone remember her? More to the point of these trying times, what have you been watching since the actors’ and writers' strike has left us without new shows?
Vickie Newman, Dalton