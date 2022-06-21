To the editor: I have three things in my scattered thoughts today.
One, thank you to the artists who paint those transformer boxes. We watched the finishing touches being put on the one at the corner of Springside and North Street by a man who had his dog with him. The dog didn't seem impressed, but we were. This one had colorful fishes on it. They all make bright spots throughout our city.
Two, I know pedestrians have the right of way in our crosswalks, but I ask them to please look up as you enter one. The car bearing down on you may be distracted suddenly by a bee, an oncoming sneeze or any other reason, and it won't do to affirm your right of way from a hospital bed. Be cautious.
And three, a thank you to the nurses who manned the Mobile Health Unit at St. Joseph Church yesterday, all who were involved including the people from Cathedral of the Beloved, and the lovely girl dispensing cones from Ben & Jerry's ice cream. It made our COVID booster efficient, easy and fun.
Elaine J. LaPierre, Pittsfield