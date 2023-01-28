Letter: Tyre Nichols death in Memphis a reminder that injustice is stubborn

To the editor: It was difficult to read of the bloody fatal beating of Tyre Nichols allegedly carried out by five uniformed Memphis police officers ("Five cops charged with murder," Eagle, Jan. 27).
The legal team, with probably good judgment, likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles.
My mind went back further than that — 68 years, in fact, to seeing the beaten face of the young Emmett Till whose mother bravely asked that the coffin be opened so people can see what they did to her son.
Sickening images to remind us of how much further we have to go before we are all safe from such obvious injustice.
Michael Symons, Great Barrington