To the editor: The media of late have frequently stated that in order for the horrific actions of the Russian Army against Ukraine to end, Vladimir Putin needs to find a way out that he can feel preserves some dignity for himself, i.e., a sense that he has been on a noble mission of some sort.
If any readers of this note can come up with a good way for him to be able to do that, please let the rest of us readers know.
I have one reflection in that direction. The current war in Ukraine has two terrible components. One is simply the extreme tragedy of towns and cities being destroyed, along with the lives of so many of their residents. The other aspect that makes this even more dreadful is the fact that Putin hinted at the possible use of nuclear weapons. He has roughly 6,257at his disposal, with about 1,456 ready to go and the others in storage. We have 5,550 nuclear weapons, with 1,357 ready to be used. France has 280 in usable form and the United Kingdom has 120 that could be deployed. China has 350 nuclear weapons, but the number ready to be deployed is not known. Pakistan, India, North Korea and Israel also possess nuclear weapons. So, as any of us who have been to Hiroshima or Nagasaki know, the depth of fear of any use of nuclear weapons is virtually limitless.
Hence, perhaps Putin could save a bit of face by offering to lead the nations of the world in doing away with, say, perhaps 10 or 20% of such of his weapons, or more, in a year, setting an example for the rest of the world.
Such a move is not unthinkable. When Gorbachev met with Reagan in Iceland, he was quite willing to radically do away with such weapons. Only Reagan's reluctance prevented it from happening. I suspect Biden might be delighted to go along with large reductions in nukes. If any readers think that might be a good idea, feel free to write to President Biden and others in our government in Washington and/or to Putin.
Don Lathrop, Canaan, N.Y.