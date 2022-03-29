To the editor: Accompanying the daily devastating news of Russian’s inhumane war in Ukraine, the name Trostenets, a town near Minsk in neighboring Belarus, was mentioned.
It gave me a jolt. Maly Trostenets was the “convenient” site of one extermination facility used for the annihilation of Jews by the Nazis and their willing collaborators in World War II. Millions of Jews were living under state-imposed hardship in this mandated Jewish Pale of Settlement in Central and Eastern Europe. Jews were shipped to its concentration and extermination sites from Western Europe in the tens of thousands, and my grandmother and her young daughter were among the victims transported there from Germany.
As Louis-Ferdinand Celine (no humanitarian himself) wrote in the shocking book that assured him renown, “Journey to the End of the Night”: “When men can hate without risk, their stupidity is easily convinced, the motives supply themselves.”
And there is surprisingly little about this worthy news reported by the mainstream media. In addition to Israel’s establishing a field hospital in Ukraine, despite the danger, with a staff of about 100 doctors and nurses, and the humanitarian involvement of the Hadassah Organization, thousands of Ukrainian refugees are being welcomed by Israel, a country whose size Texas could accommodate about 31 times. And many of the youngsters are being well-cared for in children’s villages, possibly by descendants of the remnants who survived a previous era of inhumanity.
Ruth Heuberger, Great Barrington