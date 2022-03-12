To the editor: At the beginning of World War II, the First American Volunteer Group, nicknamed the Flying Tigers, was formed to help oppose the Japanese invasion of China and was composed of volunteer pilots.
What if there was a Ukraine Flying Tiger Air Force? What if a voluntarily financed Ukraine Flying Tiger Air Force existed?
We have billionaires in this country and worldwide that have money to spend enjoying a spaceship ride or competing to have the largest extravagant yacht on the seas. Considering the wealth of our top billionaires — Bezos, Musk, Gates, Page, Buffet and Bloomberg — together they have approximately $800 billion. Suppose they form an independent organization and deposit their donation into that organization's bank account. This organization could purchase fighter planes, rent airport space and hire worldwide pilots. These planes would be in the air tomorrow: no government, no requirements, no political complications, just money and a desire to help. This would be a humanitarian organization not related to any country, and Vladimir Putin could not escalate this into World War III.
This could be done immediately. The planes can be purchased anywhere that they are available. The airfields are available next to Ukraine and throughout Europe. The Ukrainian pilots and pilots from other countries are ready, trained and committed to defending Ukraine.
We who are crying while watching what is happening to the brave Ukrainian people could send our donations to this organization.
Rocco Cirigliano, Richmond