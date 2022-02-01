To the editor: When I read about Ukraine and a possible invasion of that country by Russia, I would recommend that our readers study the history of Finland.
In 1809, Finland became part of the Russian empire. On Dec. 6, 1917, it gained its independence when Russian politics were in a flux. Finland borders on Russia, but Russia does not interfere in Finnish affairs. Why? Finland is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. NATO is a military pact among nations of western Europe and some satellite nations of eastern Europe, such as Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary which became occupied by Russian armies during World War II.
President Putin does not want Ukraine to join NATO. It is a threat to his country. The Cuban missile crisis was a threat to our country during President John Kennedy's administration. We almost got into a nuclear war because of the Soviet's shipment of missiles to Cuba.
I would support Ukraine's not joining NATO; thus, it would not pose a threat to Russia. Ukraine, in my opinion, should be neutral and not align itself militarily. Let Ukraine become a member of the European Union, a group of countries who benefit financially from their relationship with each other. Keep military alliances out of the equation, and let's avoid another war that could end in a nuclear disaster.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg