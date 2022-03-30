To the editor: I live in West Stockbridge and as soon as the horror that Vladimir Putin unleashed on Ukraine began, I noticed with pride a few Ukrainian flags flying on homes and businesses along our Main Street.
Within days, more and more have appeared. I learned most of these flags were obtained by making a donation to send aide to Ukraine by the owners of Turn Park. It is at once sobering and beautiful to see these bold yellow and blue flags flying in unity along Main Street. Our hearts and hopes stand with the people of Ukraine. May this madness end now.
Annie Martin, West Stockbridge