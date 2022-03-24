To The editor: Russia’s brutal and deliberate bombing of civilian targets in Ukraine has created a refugee crisis of staggering proportions.
More than 3 million people have left the country already and millions more will try to leave in the coming months. They are pouring into Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova, and those governments are scrambling to provide for them. Moldova, for example, was already the poorest country in Europe before the refugees arrived.
There is much talk of the U.S. government sending missiles, planes and other weapons to help the Ukrainians fight, but the most important thing the American people can do is to help get food, water, shelter and other humanitarian resources to the refugees. This both helps truly desperate people and draws a sharp line between our actions and Putin’s. In a particularly Orwellian twist, the Russians have hired actors to portray Ukrainians and filmed them pretending to receive food and supplies from Russian troops. This looks good on Russian TV back home but helps not a single real Ukrainian. In fact, Russia is literally trying to starve the people of cities like Mariupol to death. Why not? It worked for Stalin in 1933.
Americans are responding to this crisis by donating millions of dollars, but information on where and how to donate is hard to find. Who can do the best and most efficient job helping these millions of displaced people? Doctors Without Borders is a good place to start. The Ukrainian Red Cross and the United Nations World Food Program are also good. If you want to support freedom of the press in Ukraine you can donate directly to the Kyiv Independent to keep accurate and up to date information flowing.
This war is going to last a long time and the calls for aid will be unrelenting. The people of this region will not forget who helped them in this time of need. Let’s be those people.
Paul Kolderie, Hoosick, N.Y.