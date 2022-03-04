To the editor: The Ukrainian refugees need our help.
Several exemplary organizations are on the front lines across the western border of Ukraine, and are in need of funding to support their ongoing work. Please consider a donation (both one-time and monthly-support options are available) to ensure food, clothing shelter and medical care reach our Ukrainian friends in their time of grave need and uncertainty. You may have an organization in mind already. If not, may I suggest a few: The World Central Kitchen (wck.org); Catholic Relief Services (crs.org); Save the Children (savethechildren.org/helpukraine); and the Red Cross (redcross.org).
Personally, as a descendant of Polish immigrants escaping the hardships of the early 20th century, I am proud to see Poland's strong support for the Ukrainian people. Let's all do as much as we can as well.
Ann Tierney, Pittsfield