To the editor: It’s hard not to be cynical these days.
Thanks to our antiquated and undemocratic Electoral College, we spent four years living under a narcissist and pathological liar. Millions believe his big lie that he didn't lose the 2020 election. Thousands of them stormed our Capitol in what has to be the dumbest insurrection in all of human history. In red states, governors and legislatures are doing all they can to gerrymander and suppress the vote, especially that of a group of people who have had to struggle for so long just to win this sacred franchise. Republicans must believe that they can’t win elections by the power of their ideas, so they are more than willing to cheat and undermine democracy in order to gain power. How is this not fascism?
But this world just keeps on turning. For the last few weeks, the above has been drowned out by the news of Vladimir Putin’s cruel and senseless invasion of Ukraine. While it’s been sad to watch the suffering of the Ukrainian people, it’s also been profoundly inspirational to see their ferocious resistance. They have fought the mighty Russian army to a standstill.
I recently watched the documentary "Winter on Fire" about Ukraine’s 2014 Orange Revolution. It started with small street demonstrations that were brutally suppressed, leading to larger demonstrations. When the police shifted from wooden to steel billy clubs to inflict greater harm, the demonstrations grew larger. When they turned to live ammunition, killing and wounding many, the demonstrations just grew larger, causing corrupt Kremlin-backed autocrat Viktor Yanukovych to eventually flee to Moscow. I remember thinking that this is a people that will never again allow themselves to be subjugated by Mother Russia, that Putin doesn’t have a clue what he’s getting himself into.
In a recent New York Times column, Michelle Goldberg wrote, “I was intrigued by how earnestly Ukrainians I met spoke of liberal democracy. Perhaps they’d won it so recently that they hadn’t had time to grow cynical. Their idealism has turned out to be a powerful weapon. They’ve shown older democracies what it means to fight for their own putative values, leading to an almost ecstatic global outpouring of support.”
I will try to tamp down my own cynicism, at least long enough to let Ukrainians remind me — through their tenacity and breathtaking courage — just how precious and beautiful democracy really is.
David Gafney, Lee