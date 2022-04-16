To the editor: It is with interest that I read the pernicious flagellations of the abutters and neighbors of the Walter J. Koldza Airport in Great Barrington. ("Great Barrington board scuttles attempt by several airport neighbors to cut operations there," Eagle, April 6.)
Peter and Peggy Barrett raise a good point: Why buy property next to an airport if you find the noise offensive? ("Letter: Living near an airport comes with expected noise," Eagle, April 14.)
Joanne Cooney ("Letter: Why some oppose airport's expansion in Great Barrington," Eagle, April 14) tries to hang threats of wetland and river pollution on to her point. The primary purpose for the extra hangers was twofold: 1. Protect the airplanes from the elements, and 2. Remove the threat of spillage that may come from fuel or oil off the grass onto the concrete of a hanger. Aircraft are serviced every 100 hours or annually, whichever comes first, pollution of this nature is therefore kept to a minimum.
As far as Cooney’s comments regarding the extra traffic, I would be interested to see empirical evidence to support this claim. I do know that the airport does take extra measures to reduce noise: turning away from houses immediately after take off and then waiting until at least 500 feet above the ground before maneuvering, requesting that pilots take off later on Sundays. None of this is done as a legal requirement but is put in place by the owners of the airport in the interests of good neighborliness.
Cooney's comment “in the face of the airport’s infractions” is bordering on libel. The airport management consistently ensure that all legal requirements for the operation of the airport are not only met but exceeded.
The airport has been in constant state of growth since the early 20th century and has commendations and letters of thanks over the years from, inter alia, Great Barrington town, the police and the Great Barrington Fire Department for the service, support and benefit that the Great Barrington airport provides the town.
I am one of more than 100 people that use Great Barrington airport. I do not own a plane, nor do the vast majority of pilots who fly from the airport.
For those neighbors who have in hindsight developed 20/20 vision, I say caveat emptor.
Desmond Green, Monterey