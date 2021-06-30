To the editor: Forgive me if I am unimpressed by the Berkshire Environment Action Team's work to "clean up the river."
The BEAT and every other group involved in Rest of the River settlement (except for the Housatonic River Initiative), sacrificed Lenox, Lenox Dale and Lee when they voted to accept the Rest of the River settlement because they were afraid to take on General Electric Co. Now the citizens of Lee have spoken and there will be a vote to determine if we remain in or withdraw from the settlement because it is a catastrophically bad deal. A payout of $25 million to Lee isn't enough to sacrifice the health of our families and our natural resources.
I urge BEAT and all the other "environmental" associations to find the courage to do the right thing and rescind their vote.
Nancy Stuart, Lee