United States’ decline paused
To the editor: President Abraham Lincoln said “with malice towards none” at the end of the Civil War and was then promptly murdered. So much for healing words.
President-elect Joe Biden, probably one of the most seasoned and experienced American statesman ever to be elected to the office, tried to reach out to the opposition only to be ignored and rebuffed. Joe has a big job; he not only has to defeat the pandemic and lead the economy back, he has to find a way to try and rebuild trust in our institutions and in each other — no small task.
Yet in a single day, near the end of the darkest year in my lifetime, we saw our institutions hold and we got a glimpse of the relief in sight with the first doses of the vaccine, hopefully stemming the tide of death and suffering sweeping the globe. When the Electoral College officially cast its votes, many Americans stood up for right, God bless them. It’s about time.
The decline of the United States? I don’t think so.
U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Mark E. Pompi (retired), Pittsfield