To the editor: All too often, one hears the constant refrain of dissatisfaction, which has now escalated toward a call to action dividing our citizens, pitting them against one another, instead of uniting them.
Perhaps we should keep in mind we are fortunate to live under the flag of freedom and liberty protected by our Constitution, as many aspire to come to this country for that very reason. Yuri Bezmenov defected from the USSR to the United States in the 1980s. He published a small book titled “Love Letter to America” under the pen name of Tomas David Schuman.
The following is a brief excerpt: “Dear Americans, My name is Tomas David Schuman. I am what you may call a 'defector’ from the USSR, and I have a message for you: I love you very much. I love all of you ... . For me you are the people who created a unique nation, country and society in the history of mankind — by no means a perfect one, but, let's face it — the most free, affluent and just in today's world. I am not alone in this love. People from all over the Earth, whether they praise America or bitterly criticize her, look upon you as the only hope for mankind's survival and the last stronghold of freedom. Some may not think in these idealistic terms, but they certainly enjoy the fruits of your civilization, often forgetting to be grateful for them. Millions of people in the so-called ‘socialist camp’ or in the ‘Third World’ literally owe their lives to America.”
Yuri Bezmenov often stated “If America falls, we will have nowhere to defect to.” He understood our flag was a symbol for freedom and liberty and our national anthem, written by Francis Scott Key, portrayed the extraordinary lengths our forefathers went to protect those values for us. If we treasure freedom and liberty for our children, we will have to overcome our internal strife and remember, as Abraham Lincoln said: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
Lucinda Shmulsky, New Marlborough