Letter: Unprecedented housing crisis demands action

To the editor: Acknowledgement and concern over the escalating national and regional housing crisis and the related dramatic increase in visible homelessness have finally gone mainstream, which is indicative of the significant impact both in depth and breadth the crisis is having on our communities.
On a regular basis, national news outlets have started covering both the causative elements of the crisis as well as its corrosive impact. Our own Berkshire Eagle, though a variety of stories and opinion pieces, has started to convey how high the stakes are for all of us if we fail to adequately address our housing crisis.
While those of us that work to address housing instability and to end homelessness view the lack of an adequate supply of decent affordable housing as a human tragedy that creates a moral imperative for all of society, we have also always understood the larger implications the housing crisis has on both the individuals directly impacted by it as well as an entire community’s overall health and wellbeing. It now appears that the latter concern, relative to the future viability and vitality of the communities we live in, has for good reason caught the attention of the public, and that is wonderful news.
Our housing crisis will require an all-hands-on-deck multifaced response that is commensurate with addressing the complex challenges driving a decades long erosion of housing stability and the unfortunate yet predictable results of the longstanding divestment in affordable housing, our housing stock more generally and the related supports that promote housing stability. It will no longer be good enough for each of us to state that we generally support the idea of developing more affordable housing while not actively advocating for the development and redevelopment of affordable housing options in every community, especially in our own neighborhoods. If we are going to dramatically move the needle, then every community initiative going forward — whether it be economic, educational, recreational or health-related — should be viewed through the lens of our housing crisis, and each one of these initiatives must incorporate plans and help secure resources to address this crisis.
So, without exception, the next time you hear about a community meeting or initiative that addresses our housing crisis, please view that as your personal invitation to get involved. Let’s turn this growing public awareness and concern into demonstrative action.
Brad Gordon, Pittsfield
The writer is executive director of the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority.