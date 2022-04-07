To the editor: Russia remains a permanent United Nations member with Security Council veto power, where they can block any declaration calling them out as war criminals.
Along with their buddy China, they make a mockery of the UN. It is time for the U.S. to walk away from this useless organization. We can find other ways to fund desperately needed humanitarian activities through organizations like the World Food Kitchen, where authentic caring people carry out their mission without all the nonsense at the UN.
Chuck Koscher, Lenox