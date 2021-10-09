To the editor: Earlier this week, thousands of barrels of tar sands oil began flowing through a huge new pipeline known as Line 3.
This pipeline begins on the Canadian/U.S. border and runs more than 2,000 miles from the upper Midwest to oil refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tragically, this pipeline, unless its flow is halted, will surely leak and irrevocably harm the land and water under which it lies.
For months on months, led by Indigenous sisters and brothers, many thousands of protesters from the communities along the pipeline route have given their time and courageous commitment to stop the pipeline. But their plea to halt the construction has been met with cruel silence and indifference by the political and corporate powers of our country.
Furthermore, the timing of the opening of the pipeline this week could not be more distressful for the world and shameful for the U.S. because it has happened just before COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled to be held in the city of Glasgow, Scotland, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12.
It is undoubtedly clear to many of the world's people that this conference may be humankind’s last chance to avoid global climate catastrophe. Said differently, COP26 is critical for keeping hope alive for limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees centigrade.
In light of this unique moment, contact the White House today to demand that President Joe Biden declare a climate emergency and block all new fossil fuel projects. The phone number is 202-456-1111.
Samuel W. Smith, Williamstown