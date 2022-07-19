To the editor: I have just read Jeffrey Borak’s review of "Urinetown" at the Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, N.Y. ("Review: Mac-Haydn's 'Urinetown' a 'dazzling, sly, extremely savvy knock-your-socks-off production,'" Eagle, July 16.)
I saw this show and could not agree more with this review. I am sorry that it appeared a few days before the end of the run. The theater was selling tickets for half-price the week before because of poor attendance for this show. And now to the point of my letter: Almost every production at the Mac is as good as was this one.
The Mac is probably the most underrated venue in the region. It is almost never sold out, and it should be standing-room-only for almost every production. I live in Pittsfield and can be there in under 30 minutes. Tickets cost $45. Why in the world are there not lines waiting to get in?
I realize that there are lots of ways that you can spend your entertainment dollars, but the Mac should be at the top of your list. If you’ve never been, go. And if you ever get a chance to see "Urinetown," don’t pass it up. Hopefully the production will be as outstanding as was this one.
Dave Harding, Pittsfield