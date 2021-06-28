To the editor: A recent letter addressed the notion that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will take up the matter of whether to confer communion on those who support a woman’s right to choose.
First, if the church is seeking to ensconce their dogma, forcing everyone to comply with church administration’s interpretation of the Bible in order to access the sacraments, then they are not engaged in an act of religious freedom, they are engaged in an act of religious persecution.
Second, this movement is hypocritical even at its face. Clergy are not proxy judges for God, they are ministers, sent to serve a needy and sinful public. The Bible says judgment belongs to God. It says not to judge others. It says to treat others as you would be treated. It seems the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has lost sight of their mission.
Finally, if the church wishes to enter into the fray of politics, perhaps we should start sending them a tax bill?
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale