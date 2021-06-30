To the editor: At the meeting of U.S. Catholic bishops, a majority of bishops approved going forward to draft a statement on the meaning of Holy Communion in the life of the church.
The statement will renew our faith in the presence of Jesus, the son of God, present in the Eucharist which makes present the holy sacrifice Jesus offered for our salvation.
During the pandemic, many faithful were unable to attend church worship. The bishops are encouraging them to return.
Pope John Paul II was asked about his concern that Catholics are a small and even shrinking minority. He replied that people's interior attitude participating in religious ceremonies is the heart of the matter.
When Jesus, the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth? Luke 18:8.
Jesus tells his 12 apostles "Do not be afraid little flock, for your Father is pleased to give you the Kingdom," Luke 12:32. Jesus did not prepare the apostles for success. He spoke of the persecutions that awaited those who would believe in him. The father was pleased to give the kingdom to those 12 men from Galilee, and through them to all humanity.
The Gospel makes demands and at the same time, it is a great promise — the promise of eternal life for man, who is subject to death, and the promise of victory through faith for man, who is subject to many trials and setbacks.
God bless our bishops. God bless America.
Ellen Mary D'Agastino, Lee