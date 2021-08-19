To the editor: NATO committed to Afghanistan more than a decade ago and was supposed to train local military to deal with terrorists.
But, much like Vietnam, this peacekeeping force failed to make any real difference. The question then becomes: Is America responsible for worldwide peacekeeping? Are we as a country responsible for other places that have civil wars and terrorists? As with Vietnam, a civil war, in Afghanistan we got caught up in a quagmire of heavy paramilitary forces supplied by outside donations. Who supplies the Taliban? Russian is in this up to their eyeballs. Drug money and other illegal means has supplied money and arms to the terrorists.
Our men and women in the U.S. military are not supposed to be a peacekeeping force. Getting out of Afghanistan is the right move and the NATO forces need to stay and do their jobs.
Thomas W. King, Shaftsbury, Vt.