Letter: US must continue to support global education

To the editor: In a few short weeks, folks will begin back-to-school preparations.
We are fortunate to live in a place where quality education is publicly funded and available to all. But for many around the world, that is not the case. Right now, Congress has the opportunity to see that quality education is supported in 50 other countries through the READ Act Reauthorization Act of 2023 (H.R.681/S.41). READ stands for Reinforcing Education Accountability in Development Act.
Per Congress.gov: “This bill reauthorizes a law that requires the implementation of a strategy to promote quality basic education in partner countries by (1) expanding access to basic education for all children, particularly marginalized children and vulnerable groups; and (2) improving the quality of basic education and learning outcomes.” Today, this means ensuring the U.S. government updates its strategy to improve foundational literacy and numeracy in basic education and requires rigorous monitoring and evaluation efforts. This is not a funding bill; rather it lays out how USAID will implement and monitor those funds already allocated to basic education.
In low- and middle-income countries, up to 70 percent of 10-year-olds are unable to read a simple text — the definition of learning poverty. The longer vulnerable children are out of school, the less likely they are to return. For girls in particular, we are already witnessing large increases in child marriages and early pregnancies since the COVID pandemic. The World Bank estimates that this generation of students will lose $17 trillion in lifetime earnings due to this profound learning poverty.
We can change this. Quality education is the key to reducing global poverty and to attaining gender equality. The READ Act Reauthorization will move us forward. However, this act is due to expire in September, and we cannot afford to move backward. Therefore, time is of the essence. In the last Congress, this bill passed the House on a bipartisan basis, but the clock ran out in the Senate. Thus, we have had to begin anew, and the clock is ticking toward expiration if we do not take action now.
I wish to thank Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Jim McGovern for their sponsorship of this act and ask that Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Richard Neal join them. I know that the entire Massachusetts delegation supports global education, but they must act now.
Dr. Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington
The writer is co-leader of the RESULTS.org Massachusetts group and its Together Women Rise Advocacy Chapter.