To the editor: I’m no war hawk, although the ongoing war in Ukraine is turning me into one.
It is past time the “West” starts providing the Ukrainians with more defensive weapons along with more offensive ones. Since he can’t win on the battlefield, Vladimir Putin has embarked on a terror campaign to destroy the will of the Ukrainians to continue to fight his aggression.
If Putin can attack civilian infrastructure, the Ukrainians should possess the necessary capability to respond in kind. Putin's continued threats to use nukes, tactical or otherwise, is an attempt to hold the world hostage, and at the moment he’s doing a pretty good job of it. The longer the West acquiesces, the longer the war will go on, along with loss of life in addition to the destruction of Ukraine. Stop forfeiting Ukrainians to avoid “provoking” him.
His threats to use nukes are just that: threats to hold the West hostage. He knows full well that the West will respond should he use a nuke of any size. Whether the west chooses to respond with a nuke is doubtful, although the response will be both extensive and intensive. Either way, he will lose.
Thankfully, with the West’s help, the Ukrainians are fighting valiantly on our behalf to save both their country and the West. If Putin is allowed even one square inch of Ukrainian territory, which includes Crimea, we all lose. I’m disgusted by politicians who say that there needs to be a political solution where Ukraine has to “give up” something. Putin and the Russians are the aggressors into a sovereign country and the only satisfactory settlement is for them to withdraw completely and pay reparations for the damage they inflicted and the lives lost. Would Americans offer up part of American territory to avert a conflict with another country?
Give the Ukrainians the resources needed to win this war, and keep the politicians out of it. The West, and the rest of the world, will be better off once this conflict ends with a Ukrainian success.
Dennis Croughwell, Dalton