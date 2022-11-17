To the editor: We are just back from a Road Scholar trip to Cuba.
Yes, the old, classic cars are lively, but behind the touristy stuff is a people who have suffered from our embargo and the collapse of the Soviet Union. Those cars pass the crumbling facades of old houses and travel on damaged roads. There are no funds or supplies, in large measure due to our 60-year embargo that has not yet brought down their government.
So what is the purpose of our ongoing embargo and alienation from Cuba? What is the purpose aside from pandering to a group of aging exiles in Florida? What risk is there to the U.S. from this socialist country 90 miles from our shores? Does anybody really fear an invasion either military or political? Why do we not finally extend a helping hand to many people who eat rationed food and have no access to anything but the essentials? We can help them rebuild their economy; many Cubans have already established personal businesses and are reaping the rewards of these enterprises — farms, hotels, restaurants and more — a phenomenon only recently allowed by the government. Let us alter our policy and do the right thing at long last. Let us acknowledge that this 60-year policy is not necessary
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge