Letter: Use the tax code to help children and families

To the editor: Tax Day is here and, sadly, millions of low-income families will see this year’s tax refunds drop or disappear altogether.
This is the direct response of Congress allowing the expanded child tax credit to expire last year.
In 2021, Congress expanded the credit to all low-income families, sending it as monthly payments. This action enabled families to have a functional budget and pay their expenses in a timely fashion. It enabled families to pay the rent and avoid eviction. This action immediately decreased the child poverty rate by almost 46 percent. Families had greater freedom to make ends meet — covering the rent and higher food expenses, medical expenses, and paying for child care — thereby enabling them to be gainfully employed. Unfortunately, the Senate allowed this expansion to expire. Overnight, millions of children were thrown back into poverty.
This tax day, 19 million children in low-income families will receive a much smaller credit, including 2 million who will get nothing. Meanwhile, families making $400,000 per year will get their full child tax credit. Think about it: Those with the greatest need for support will receive the least. And the most impoverished will receive nothing. This is not how a responsible society cares for its young. How we care for our young will determine what their futures will look like. And their futures will dictate ours.
We have the tools to keep our children out of poverty, and we know that using the tax code this way is successful. The costs are a fraction of what we will gain in return.
I thank the entire Massachusetts delegation, in particular Rep. Richard Neal and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, for their persistence in this fight to make the tax code work for all and to see the child tax credit expanded and fully refundable once again.
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington