USPS 0 for 2 in crunch time
To the editor: On Dec. 16, I took a small padded envelope to the Dalton Post Office to send to Franklin and another small box to go to Lexington.
I had no reason to think that they would not arrive by Christmas, since it was still nine days away. One was sent first class and the other was sent two-day priority mail. The fee was $14 for both packages which together weighed 8 ounces. The tracking receipt that I received stated a delivery date of Dec. 19 but the clerk told me that I couldn’t go by that date necessarily. I assumed she said that because of the Christmas shipping crunch. No matter. The packages were only traveling across Massachusetts, a mere two to three hours away. On Dec. 23, I decided to see if they had arrived yet. On the USPS website I entered the tracking numbers three times and learned that the Franklin package is sitting in Omaha, Neb., and the Lexington package is in Jackson, Miss.
Both packages were 1,300 miles away, or 10 times the distance they should have traveled to their intended destinations within Massachusetts, and they still have to return east for another 1,300 miles. Both packages left Dalton and went to Springfield for processing. How much did it cost the Postal Service to handle them for over 2,600 miles when the trip should have been about 130 miles? I can understand a backlog of mail because of the holidays and the pandemic but I don’t understand a delay caused by routing packages 1,300 miles in the wrong direction. Twice.
Zero for two doesn’t get USPS into the playoffs.
Sue Purdy, Dalton