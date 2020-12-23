USPS needs to get its act together
To the editor: I read Jeff Wilkinson’s letter to the editor and smiled. Why? Because for weeks, I have been thinking about writing regarding my annoyingly similar experiences. I, too, was silly enough to believe the clerk at the Pittsfield Post Office (and confirmed by my receipt) when I was told that important legal papers pertaining to my aunt and uncle would get to my cousin in Pennsylvania in two days if sent via “priority mail.” The receipt even recited a tracking number, which by the end of this saga I had memorized.
This envelope went from Pittsfield on Nov. 23 to Springfield to Tulsa, Okla., to District Heights, Md., to Norfolk, Va. to Philadelphia and finally on Dec. 4 arrived in Doylestown, Pa. — 11 days by my count. Numerous calls by both my cousin and myself to our respective post offices yielded no help and no results; even when I spoke to the postmaster in Pittsfield, she never identified herself as such, and I was made aware during subsequent calls that if I had already spoken to this particular woman, then I had spoken to the “person in charge.”
Every package I ordered this holiday season that was shipped via UPS or FedEx has timely arrived. I have four outstanding packages, all on some misguided, country-wide tour per tracking information, and all late courtesy of the USPS. In the past, the USPS has fouled up mail forwarding and mail holds that I requested.
I run a business. I would not promise a client something I could not deliver, nor would I take on more work than I had appropriate staffing to handle. My staff would be able to read and process their work correctly or they would be let go. It would be bad business to do otherwise. Yes, we all make mistakes; but with the USPS the mistakes are constant, continuing, expensive and very disappointing. Perhaps in 2021 USPS can get its act together. Here’s hoping.
Judith Procopio, Pittsfield