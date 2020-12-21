USPS woes are disgraceful
To the editor: What has happened to the U.S. Postal Service? A priority letter sent eight days ago still has not arrived. The so-called tracking says it is delayed and still in transit, but can’t say where it is.
Another priority letter sent this fall never arrived and another took nine days. At the Post Office they just shrug and say priority mail delivery is not guaranteed. You need to send by express mail for $26 for that.
The moral of the story is, if it is important, don’t send by USPS.
Jeff Wilkinson, Otis